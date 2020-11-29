Counselling sessions for MBBS/BDS courses in Tamil Nadu to resume from Monday, check full schedule here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The medical counselling for MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu, which was postponed due to Cyclone Nivar, will resume from Monday. The counselling will take place at the Nehru Outdoor Stadium at Periamedu, near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station.

According to a statement from the Additional Director of Medical Education, the candidates are advised to stay in touch with the official websites www.tnmedicalselection.org and www.tnhealth.ten.gov.in for further details.

Earlier, the counselling sessions which were scheduled from November 24 onwards postponed due to the cyclone.

As of November 23, more than 300 students have been allotted seats at the government medical colleges in the State.

