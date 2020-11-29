STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Details will be given to CM tomorrow on reduction of school syllabus: Sengottaiyan

The official added that teachers can continue teaching the entire syllabus and that the reduction would come handy only ahead of the exams.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that documents related to reduction of school syllabus will be given to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. The school education department, has been identifying optional syllabus that can be left out this academic year, in the context of lesser working days due to the lock down.

“We did not want to hurry and announce the syllabus reduction without having an idea on when schools would reopen,” said an official from the department. Picking out of the priority syllabus was carried out by a team of experts from the State Council Education Research and Training (SCERT).

“The portion of syllabus that will be made optional will depend on the reopening. Students can study the optional portion  on their own,” said an official from the council. The official added that teachers can continue teaching the entire syllabus and that the reduction would come handy only ahead of the exams.

“It is good if students are taught everything. We only want to reduce the pressure ahead of exams,” he said.
Schools across the country have been shut down since March owing to the lockdown. As classes continue to be held online and other broadcast platforms, schools are struggling to meet deadlines on the curriculum. Teachers from both government and private schools are insisting on the syllabus being reduced for this academic year.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KA Sengottaiyan Edappadi K Palaniswami school syllabus
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp