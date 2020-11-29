Details will be given to CM tomorrow on reduction of school syllabus: Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that documents related to reduction of school syllabus will be given to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. The school education department, has been identifying optional syllabus that can be left out this academic year, in the context of lesser working days due to the lock down.

“We did not want to hurry and announce the syllabus reduction without having an idea on when schools would reopen,” said an official from the department. Picking out of the priority syllabus was carried out by a team of experts from the State Council Education Research and Training (SCERT).

“The portion of syllabus that will be made optional will depend on the reopening. Students can study the optional portion on their own,” said an official from the council. The official added that teachers can continue teaching the entire syllabus and that the reduction would come handy only ahead of the exams.

“It is good if students are taught everything. We only want to reduce the pressure ahead of exams,” he said.

Schools across the country have been shut down since March owing to the lockdown. As classes continue to be held online and other broadcast platforms, schools are struggling to meet deadlines on the curriculum. Teachers from both government and private schools are insisting on the syllabus being reduced for this academic year.

