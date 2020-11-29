EPS: Will start 2,000 mini clinics across TN by Dec 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two thousand mini clinics to treat minor ailments such as fever, headache, etc., would be started in the State by December 15, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. These clinics would have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant, and medical equipment, and medicines.

Palaniswami had first announced the opening of such clinics on September 8, and said that it would come up in areas where there are no PHCs. Pointing out that the Covid situation in the State had been brought under control due to the concerted efforts taken by his government, the Chief Minister said,

“Some more time is required to return to complete normalcy.” He was chairing a meeting with district Collectors through video conference, to take a decision on the extension of lockdown and on bringing in more relaxations in the State.

He also chaired a meeting with the health experts committee to seek its views in this regard. The government is likely to announce the decision within a day or two. Recalling the efforts taken to contain Covid, Palaniswami said that the State had so far, spent Rs 7,525.71 crore towards relief measures.

Over 5 lakh fever camps held so far, says CM

“Thousands of fever camps were conducted in every nook and cranny of the State, which helped prevent the spread of this infection. The RT-PCR tests too have been going on in full swing, even though the rate of infection has come down,” he said. Over 5.22 lakh fever camps have been conducted so far, wherein about 2.79 crore people underwent tests.

Of these, around 11.46 lakh people were identified with fever and treated properly, the Chief Minister added. Palaniswami further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the State government in its efforts taken to fight Covid efficiently, and hailed Tamil Nadu as the pioneer in this regard. Despite all odds, the government also signed 55 business pacts for an investment of Rs 40,718 crore, during the Covid period, which would provide job opportunities for 74,212 youths in the State.

Also, over three lakh women’s Self Help Groups were given loans to the tune of Rs 11,620 crore. Palaniswami also thanked the officials who have worked hard to bring investments to the State, and also those responsible behind the State receiving national recognition, such as the National Water Awards, Award for Organ Donation, etc., besides expressing gratitude to all the frontline staff engaged in Covid prevention. Reiterating on people’s cooperation, he said, “This is important because, in many States, the infection has gone up because they failed to adhere to government guidelines. It can be controlled only if people extend their full cooperation.”