SIPCOT’s Rs 360 crore park a step closer to reality

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has given environmental clearance for the development of Rs 360 crore SIPCOT Industrial Park-II at Vallam Vadagal. The industrial park will come up over an extent of 325.36 acres at Vallam village at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district and cater to automobile parts manufacturing industries.

The demand of electronic products in India is expected to reach US$ 400 billion by 2024. This surge in demand is huge which shows a positive outlook for the industry. This growth is largely contributed by growth in mobile phones, consumer electronics products like TV, DVD, etc, and Information Technology and office automation products. With the objective of creating facilities and infrastructure conducive to manufacturing of electronic and light engineering components, SIPCOT has planned to develop industrial plots in this location, the spokesman said.

The proposed industrial park is to accommodate only industries which are not falling under category A or B as per the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006 and amendments thereof. The EIA notification broadly divides all projects into two categories based on potential impacts over an area and on human health and natural and man-made resources.

According to the notification, all Category A projects (with potentially significant impacts) are required to carry out an EIA and undertake a public hearing before an environmental clearance may be granted by the environment ministry. Category B projects (with potentially less significant impacts) but come under Category B1 also require an EIA and public consultation.

The type of industries proposed will be automobile parts manufacturing industries, engineering and fabrication, electronics components, packaging units and any other non-environmental clearance category industries. It is estimated that the project could attract investments to create employment opportunities around 10,000 people, the spokesman said.

The industrial park will be developed with road, water, and ancillary infrastructure as per international standards. SIPCOT will provide new link roads. The new roads will be made as four or two-lane with or without a central divider depending on the need. SIPCOT will get internal roads to cover the spreading of member industries in 142.04 hectares of the proposed location. Service lanes will be provided in parallel to main roads to enable quick and careful traffic.

About 2 MLD of water will be made available through Chennai Metro Water supply systems through Chembarambakkam Lake and Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant. Of that, 1.7 MLD is estimated to be non potable water and 0.3 MLD will be potable water, which will be sourced from TTRO water and Chembarambakkam Lake, respectively, the spokesman said.