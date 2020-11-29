STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SIPCOT’s Rs 360 crore park a step closer to reality

Environment clearance given for the development of the industrial park that aims to provide around 10,000 jobs

Published: 29th November 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:17 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has given environmental clearance for the development of Rs 360 crore SIPCOT Industrial Park-II at Vallam Vadagal. The industrial park will come up over an extent of 325.36 acres at Vallam village at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district and cater to automobile parts manufacturing industries.

The demand of electronic products in India is expected to reach US$ 400 billion by 2024. This surge in demand is huge which shows a positive outlook for the industry. This growth is largely contributed by growth in mobile phones, consumer electronics products like TV, DVD, etc, and Information  Technology and office  automation products. With the objective of creating facilities and infrastructure conducive to manufacturing of electronic and  light  engineering components,  SIPCOT  has  planned to develop  industrial plots in this location, the spokesman said. 

The proposed industrial park is to accommodate only industries which are not falling under category A or B as per the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006 and amendments thereof.  The EIA notification broadly divides all projects into two categories based on potential impacts over an area and on human health and natural and man-made resources. 

According to the notification, all Category A projects (with potentially significant impacts) are required to carry out an EIA and undertake a public hearing before an environmental clearance may be granted by the environment ministry. Category B projects (with potentially less significant impacts) but come under Category B1 also require an EIA and public consultation.

The type of industries proposed will be automobile parts manufacturing industries, engineering and fabrication, electronics components, packaging units and any other non-environmental clearance category industries. It is estimated that the project could attract investments to create employment opportunities around 10,000 people, the spokesman said.

The industrial park will be developed with road, water, and ancillary infrastructure as per international standards. SIPCOT will provide new link roads. The new roads will be made as four or two-lane with or without a central divider  depending  on  the  need.  SIPCOT  will  get internal roads to cover the spreading of member industries in 142.04 hectares of the proposed location. Service  lanes will be provided in parallel to main roads to enable quick and careful traffic.

About 2 MLD of water will be made available through Chennai Metro Water supply systems through Chembarambakkam Lake and Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant. Of that, 1.7 MLD is estimated to be non potable water and 0.3 MLD will be potable water, which will be  sourced  from  TTRO water and Chembarambakkam Lake, respectively, the spokesman said.

