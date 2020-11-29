TANSTIA hails CM Palaniswami for stamp duty exemption

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) has thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for issuing orders for granting exemption from payment of stamp duty in respect of Registration of Agreement relating to Deposit of Title Deeds executed for securing loans availed from banks and Financial Institutions by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme till March 31, 2020.

TANSTIA president S Anburajan said the move to reduce registration fee from 1 per cent to 0.1 per cent in respect of Registration of Agreement related to Deposit of Title Deeds on loans and additional loans will help units affected by the pandemic.