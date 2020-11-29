STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two transwomen held in Tiruchy for allegedly forcing trans teen into flesh trade 

Based on the complaint, the Lalgudi All Women Police Station conducted an investigation and arrested the two transwomen on Sunday. 

Published: 29th November 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:51 PM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two transwomen were arrested in Tiruchy on Sunday for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old, who identifies as female, and pushing the teen into prostitution.

The incident came to light following a complaint filed by the teenager, a resident of Theni, with the help of a representative from the National Council of Transgender Persons. 

The two arrested were identified as Sathya (30) and Aparna (23), residents of Kuthur village near Samayapuram. According to the complaint, the two transwomen got the child drunk and forced the child into prostitution. 

"One week ago, I was in the Dindigul Bus Stand, when two transgenders approached me and got my contact details. A few days later, they called me and asked me to come to Tiruchy with the promise of helping me get sex-reassignment surgery. Believing them, I came to Tiruchy on November 25,” the child said in the complaint. 

“However, after I arrived, they took me to their home and got me drunk. When I was reluctant, they forced me and also started to attack me. And later that night, they forcibly involved me in prostitution. Due to this, I escaped from their house on November 26 and want to go home with my parents,” the complaint read. 

"They have been arrested for trying to involve the 14-year-old in sex trafficking. As the child had filed the complaint, we have conducted an inquiry and arrested them,” said Anne Vijaya, DIG Central Zone.

The duo was booked under various provisions under the Transgender Protection Act and Section 12 and 3(b) of the POCSO act, among others. The child is currently under medical observation at the Tiruchy GH.

Meanwhile, some members of the transgender community staged a protest in front of the Lalgudi AWPS on Sunday, alleging that the two transwomen had been falsely charged and should be immediately released.

