By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended Karthigai Deepam wishes on Sunday.

“On the occasion of Karthika Deepa Thirunal, when darkness is removed and light spreads,

I extend my heartfelt ‘Thirukarthikai Deepa Thirunal’ festival wishes to all, so that sorrows in everyone’s life will disappear and the joys will spread like the light,” Palaniswami tweeted on Sunday.