It came as the 7.5th wonder for them

TN government decision to pay medical college fees for students admitted under the new quota has revived many dreams

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

I’ll thank State by entering govt service, helping poor

CHENNAI: Thanks to the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, securing an MBBS was a dream come true for 17-year-old G Nandhitha. “The 7.5 per cent reservation and government stepping forward to pay fees will help many poor families like us. Since, it’s a government seat we took it, else would have made our daughter take some arts course.

But, later we came to know that the government would pay the fees for government students. We are happy,” said G Maheswari, Nandhitha’s mother. T Gunabalan, Nandhitha’s father is a barber and mother Maheswari is a homemaker. Nandhitha studied in Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulla Avenue, Aminjikarai in English medium and got 512 marks in class XII. Nandhitha secured 391 marks in NEET. “After they changed the syllabus, it was easy for me to prepare.

My teachers helped me prepare and I didn’t opt for coaching classes,” says Nandhitha who secured MBBS seats in Government Omandurar Medical College. As her family could not afford the fees, they decided to borrow money. “We don’t have money to pay for government medical college also, but since fees are less compared to self-financing colleges, we planned to somehow arrange for it by taking loan,” says Maheswari. 

Becoming a doctor is my childhood dream, says Nandhitha. “I don’t know why I aspired to become a doctor. Whenever I go to hospitals I would look at doctors and think one day I shall become one,” Nandhitha says. So, how is she going to thank the government for its benevolence? she says, “Of course I will definitely enter into government service and serve the poor,” she says proudly.

