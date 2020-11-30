Kanimozhi kick-starts campaign in Edappadi

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK Women Wing Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi began her election campaign -- Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural (Stalin’s voice towards dawn) -- in Edappadi Assembly segment on Sunday. She interacted with women self-help groups (SHGs) in Konganapuram on Sunday morning and paid heed to their woes.

Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK government of destroying women SHGs. “SHG members are not being treated respectfully when they approach banks for loan. Some banks have appointed employees who could not speak Tamil. Citing pandemic’s impact on economy, I had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting her to waive off micro-loans extended to women.

However, no action was taken,” she said. Later, Kanimozhi interacted with farmers of Konganapuram.

Speaking among them, Kanimozhi said: “While taking oath as Chief Minister in 2006, our late leader Kalaignar had waived off all farm loans. Free electricity was provided to farms during DMK regime. In contrast, present government is betraying farmers.”