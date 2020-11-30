STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi kick-starts campaign in Edappadi

Citing pandemic’s impact on economy, I had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting her to waive off micro-loans extended to women.

Published: 30th November 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi interacting with a street vendor in Edappadi Assembly segment on Sunday.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi interacting with a street vendor in Edappadi Assembly segment on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK Women Wing Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi began her election campaign -- Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural (Stalin’s voice towards dawn) -- in Edappadi Assembly segment on Sunday. She interacted with women self-help groups (SHGs) in Konganapuram on Sunday morning and paid heed to their woes.

Speaking to media persons, Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK government of destroying women SHGs. “SHG members are not being treated respectfully when they approach banks for loan. Some banks have appointed employees who could not speak Tamil. Citing pandemic’s impact on economy, I had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting her to waive off micro-loans extended to women.

However, no action was taken,” she said. Later, Kanimozhi interacted with farmers of Konganapuram. 
Speaking among them, Kanimozhi said: “While taking oath as Chief Minister in 2006, our late leader Kalaignar had waived off all farm loans. Free electricity was provided to farms during DMK regime. In contrast, present government is betraying farmers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural Edappadi Kanimozhi DMK Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp