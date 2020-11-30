Madurai: Depressed over husband's demise, woman, two daughters end lives

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A woman and her two daughters killed themselves by hanging at Othakadai in Madurai on Monday. In a suicide note, the woman claimed they were unable to live after the death of her husband.

Sources said the deceased woman is A Valarmathi (38), her two daughters Agila (20), a college student, and Preethi (17), a plus two student, from Malaichamypuram near Othakadai. Their bodies were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for post mortem. Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar visited the spot and forensic experts were pressed into action.

Sources said Valarmathi's husband Arun died due to illness a few months back and the family was in grief ever since. On Sunday night they allegedly died by suicide and their bodies were found hanged to death on Monday morning. They also allegedly administered poison to their pet dog.

In the suicide note, they mentioned that their properties should be given to a particluar relative of Arun. Othakadai police launched an inquiry.

Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available via Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.