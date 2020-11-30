Puducherry government to pull back Covid tax on liquor
PUDUCHERRY: After seven months of imposing a special Covid tax on liquor, Puducherry government has decided to withdraw the levy and sent a proposal to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for approval. If the approval is granted, liquor prices in the Union Territory might drop.
The UT government had raised the tax on liquor and ale during the period from May to August to increase revenue in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Different tax slabs were fixed by the government. The increased tax was later extended from September to November. Since the taxes raised liquor prices in Puducherry to be equivalent of that in Tamil Nadu, the sale witnessed a drop.