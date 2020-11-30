Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday confirmed the formation of another cyclonic storm by December 2, which would impact the south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts.

Latest satellite and ship observations indicate that the well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & its neighbourhood concentrated into a depression and currently lay centred at about 750 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1,150 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast around the evening of December 2," the IMD said in an official bulletin.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala also.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph) is expected over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal from December 1st night and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka coast, and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 forenoon for the subsequent 24 hours.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough, a warning was issued advising fishermen not to venture into southeast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal from December 1st night.