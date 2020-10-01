Adopt resolutions against Farm Acts: MK Stalin
CHENNAI: DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to all village panchayat presidents in TN to adopt resolutions opposing the Farm Acts, at the Gram Sabha meetings to be held on October 2. He said, “It is our duty to register protest.” Meanwhile, DMK MP Tiruchy Siva challenged the Acts before the Supreme Court.