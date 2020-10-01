STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS launches 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in Tamil Nadu on October 1

In the first phase, this scheme came into force with immediate effect in 32 districts, and in the second phase, this scheme will come into force from October 16 in six districts.

Published: 01st October 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

One nation, one ration card

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today launched the One Nation; One Ration Card Scheme at the secretariat and three family cardholders received essential commodities under the scheme from him. 

In the first phase, this scheme came into force with immediate effect in 32 districts, and in the second phase, this scheme will come into force from October 16 in six districts - Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, and Tiruvannamalai.  

Through this system, the migratory NFSA beneficiaries, who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of temporary employment, etc. are now enabled with an option to lift their entitled quota of foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country by using their same/existing ration card with biometric/Aadhaar based authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device installed at the FPSs.

The family cardholders in Tamil Nadu can receive their PDS supply from any fair price shop in any part of the State. 

The family cardholders in Tamil Nadu who could not ensure their identity through the biometric authentication can do so by scanning the Smart Card and the Aadhaar card besides using the One Time Password sent to the mobile number used in the Aadhaar card.

Also, the elderly persons and those who are fallen ill can receive their PDS supply through a person authorised by them.

An official release here said a few years ago, the Public Distribution System in Tamil Nadu was completely computerised at an expenditure of Rs.330 crore.

Following this, Smart based on the information given in Aadhaar cards were issued to the family cardholders. At present, all family cardholders are getting essential commodities using smart cards.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami One nation one ration card
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp