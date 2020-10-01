STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Munnani founder Rama Gopalan dies of Covid

Born on September 19, 1927, at Sattanathapuram village in Nagapattinam district, Gopalan was attracted to RSS ideologies from a young age.

FOR A CAUSE: Hindu Munnani leader Rama Gopalan (R) addressing activists during the protest organised against the Mumbai blasts in Chennai on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hindu Munnani founder and veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Rama Gopalan (94) died here at a private hospital where he was receiving treatment for Covid. Fondly called “Veera Thuravi” by his followers, Gopalan founded Hindu Munnani in 1980 and was actively involved in conducting Vinayaka Chathurthi processions across the State. 

Born on September 19, 1927, at Sattanathapuram village in Nagapattinam district, Gopalan was attracted to RSS ideologies from a young age. He has written many poems in Tamil, and was also well-versed in English. Gopalan remained unmarried all his life. 

His final rites will take place at Seerathoppu village in Tiruchy district on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in a message said, “Fondly known as Veera Thuravi, Rama Gopalan dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.  My deep condolences to the bereaved family.”
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Gopalan had taken part in the country’s freedom struggle and had been a guidepost to the Hindu Munnani.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and Hindu Munnani members. Expressing grief over Gopalan’s death, DMK president MK Stalin said though Gopalan had ideological differences with former chief minister M Karunanidhi, they both remained friends. BJP State president L Murugan and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed also grief over the death. 

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said, “Though Gopalan and I followed diagonally opposite ideologies, whenever we met, we exchanged pleasantries.” Condoling the demise, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagavat said, “An illuminating chapter has come to an end. Our heartfelt condolences to all who knew him and worked under his guidance.” 

