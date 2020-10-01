STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hit by crop failure, Tiruvannamalai farmers let cattle graze in paddy fields

The farmers had chosen the wrong season for the variety-5 paddy which is photosynthetic sensitive, the agricultural experts had said.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Cattle are let graze the unproductive paddy in Tiruvannamalai (Photo | EPS/ S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Several rice producers at Arni and its adjoining places in the Tiruvannamalai district have let cattle graze the unproductive paddy.
,
Farmers, who had opted for the paddy variety-5 developed in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, have been the worst-hit in the district as they could not get the yield even after 180 days have passed since sowing.

With an eye on a bumper production, they sowed this variety without aware of the suitable environmental conditions.

“I cultivated paddy variety-5 in my 8-acre farm. Now, about 180 days have passed. I could get only 3 bags (each weighing 75 kg) of yield per acre,” laments S Parthasarathi, a farmer of Ayyampettai.

As they could not afford to hire a machine to remove the unproductive crop, several farmers have let the cattle graze. “We are not able to hire a machine to remove the crop, so we are allowing cattle to graze,” another farmer says.

The farmers have incurred a loss in the range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 per acre due to crop loss.

Agriculture and Seed Certification department officials have already studied the crop with the help of scientists from the Agricultural College and Research Institute, Vazhavachanur, to find out the exact reasons for the crop failure.

“We have already conducted a field study to find out the reasons. Again two scientists are roped in for further investigations,” Deputy Director of Seeds, G Somu, said.

The well-grown paddy plants had suffered a failure of panicle initiation due to unsuitable environmental conditions.

The farmers had chosen the wrong season for the variety-5 paddy which is photosynthetic sensitive, the agricultural experts had said.

However, the DD claimed that farmers in certain places had taken better yield from this particular variety.

This variety was grown in 196 acres of land in certain parts of Tiruvannamalai including Arni, Polur, and Mandakolathur.

The affected farmers are expecting the government to provide them financial assistance to tackle the huge loss but officials said there is little scope for it.

“Since they had purchased the seed variety from a private dealer, the government can’t arrange them compensation for the loss,” a top officer of the Agriculture department said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Variety-5 paddy rice cultivation Tamil Nadu paddy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp