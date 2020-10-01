STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari: Teen morphs minor’s image, demands sex chat, nabbed

A case was registered and Instagram was approached to provide with details to trace the offender.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police also registered a case against the youth under the POCSO act for abducting and impregnating a minor.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy from Kanniyakumari who morphed images of a city-based minor girl and blackmailed her of leaking it on social media if she doesn’t respond to his obscene texts, was arrested by the cyber cell on Wednesday.

“The victim, a school girl, recently approached the police saying that she has been getting messages from a person on Instagram with morphed photos of herself, demanding to have sex chat with him, and had threatened that those photos would be leaked on internet, if she doesn’t cooperate,” said a police officer. Since the girl felt suicidal about the incident, police said that they gave counselled her as well as her parents, assuring that the culprit would be nabbed.

A case was registered and Instagram was approached to provide with details to trace the offender. The social media network and the network provider concerned understood the graveness of the offence and immediately shared details, said a police officer.

The police later tracked the person to Kanniyakumari, and was shocked to find out that the offender was also a juvenile, a 17-year-old schoolboy. Investigation revealed that he had already committed a similar offence, but was let off with a warning. The team brought him to Chennai and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, after booking him under the POCSO Act.

Speaking to TNIE, a police official said that the accused and the victim did not know each other personally. “He started following her on Instagram and later downloaded her images and morphed it in an obscene manner. He sent her those photos and demanded obscene chat from her. The cyber cell did a commendable job by bringing him to book,” he said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanniyakumari POCSO Act cybercrime
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp