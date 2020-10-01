STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
O Panneerselvam firm on forming steering committee?

Former Minister Natham R Viswanathan, who held discussions with Palaniswami on Tuesday, called on Panneerselvam on Wednesday.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as discussions continued for the second day at the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday, sources said the latter was firm on the formation of an 11-member steering committee to guide the affairs of the AIADMK.

This, the sources added, was a decision taken when the factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam merged three years ago. 

Former Minister Natham R Viswanathan, who held discussions with Palaniswami on Tuesday, called on Panneerselvam on Wednesday. According to a senior party functionary, Panneerselvam was very firm on forming the steering committee.

He said Panneerselvam was shocked when a senior minister, ignoring the formal agenda of the AIADMK executive committee meeting on September 28, suddenly spoke about deciding on a chief ministerial candidate. This triggered Panneerselvam to begin a discussion with Palaniswami.

Later on Wednesday, Panneerselvam took part in a CMDA meeting.  However, he did not go to the Secretariat. AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy and Manoj Pandian also met Panneerselvam.

