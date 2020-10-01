Response on claims of police brutality sought by Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought response from the State government on fresh allegations of police brutality raised by a an executive trustee of a Madurai-based NGO. The allegations were raised by R Sathiamoorthy of People’s Watch who is one of the impleading petitioners in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the alleged custodial death of Sathankulam traders - Jeyaraj and Beniks.

In his additional affidavit in the case, Sathiamoorthy prayed the court to order CB-CID to probe into the alleged custodial torture of one C Martin at the hands of Sathankulam police last month. He also sought a CB-CID probe into the recent murder of one T Selvan of Thattarmadam in Thoothukudi. A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam directed Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian to file a response by November 5.

They also granted further time to CB-CID to complete investigation into the custodial torture complaint filed by one Raja Singh of Thoothukudi. The judges also directed the AAG to get instructions from the Home department and DGP regarding the possibility of issuing a comprehensive G.O. containing SOPs to be followed by police. All connected cases, were adjourned to November 5.

Bail for brothers of driver

The Madurai Bench granted anticipatory bail to two brothers of lorry driver T Selvan of Thattarmadam who was murdered in Tirunelveli. The petitioners - Bangaru Rajan and Peter Raja - sought anticipatory bail, claiming that the then Thattarmadam police inspector, Harikrishnan, foisted false charges on them.