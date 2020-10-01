STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Response on claims of police brutality sought by Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought response from the State government on fresh allegations of police brutality raised by a an executive trustee of a Madurai-based NGO.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Police Brutality

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought response from the State government on fresh allegations of police brutality raised by a an executive trustee of a Madurai-based NGO. The allegations were raised by R Sathiamoorthy of People’s Watch who is one of the impleading petitioners in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the alleged custodial death of Sathankulam traders - Jeyaraj and Beniks.

In his additional affidavit in the case, Sathiamoorthy prayed the court to order CB-CID to probe into the alleged custodial torture of one C Martin at the hands of Sathankulam police last month. He also sought a CB-CID probe into the recent murder of one T Selvan of Thattarmadam in Thoothukudi. A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam directed Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian to file a response by November 5.

They also granted further time to CB-CID to complete investigation into the custodial torture complaint filed by one Raja Singh of Thoothukudi. The judges also directed the AAG to get instructions from the Home department and DGP regarding the possibility of issuing a comprehensive G.O. containing SOPs to be followed by police. All connected cases, were adjourned to November 5.

Bail for brothers of driver
The Madurai Bench granted anticipatory bail to two brothers of lorry driver T Selvan of Thattarmadam who was murdered in Tirunelveli. The petitioners - Bangaru Rajan and Peter Raja - sought anticipatory bail, claiming that the then Thattarmadam police inspector, Harikrishnan, foisted false charges on them.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police brutality custodial torture Madras High Court
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp