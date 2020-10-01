STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Shocking’: TN parties echo sentiments on Babri Masjid demolition case

Meanwhile, TN Congress Chief KS Alagiri said the CBI has delivered the judgment and not justice, and urged the Centre to appeal against the order.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

The Babri Masjid before it was demolished | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case drew sharp comments from parties across State on Wednesday. DMK president MK Stalin said the acquittal of all the accused has put the rule of law into shame, and expressed concern as the order will have a crippling effect in the path of justice in the long term.

“The demolition has brought disrepute to the whole country among the international community. It is shameful that the CBI, which should have been vigilant and neutral, turned to become a “caged parrot” of the Central government,” he said, while also adding that the CBI has given up its responsibility by acting callously in a significant case such as this.

Quoting the Supreme Court judgment which stated that “the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship”, he said the CBI’s failure in bringing offenders to justice, has caused shame to the rule of law.

Meanwhile, TN Congress Chief KS Alagiri said the CBI has delivered the judgment and not justice, and urged the Centre to appeal against the order. He added that he doubted if the CBI acted as a puppet at the hands of the BJP-led Central government. State secretaries of both CPI and CPM, R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan, also expressed their shock. Additionally, the MMK said that they will organise demonstrations at district headquarters at 4 pm on Thursday, seeking protection of judiciary.

Here are some other leaders who commented on the issue

The judgment has shattered faith in judiciary. There has been an allegation that the CBI was not an independent body and it functioned at the behest of the Centre. The judgment proved it true
– Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK

The judgment has proved that EVR Periyar was right when he said that the courts in the country act as “courts of law”, and not “courts of justice”
– K Veeramani, DK

The CBI court judgment justified the masjid demolition and it also amounts to the demolition of the pillars of judicial system in this country. The conscience of those who approach this issue neutrally will call this judgment as injustice
– Vaiko, MDMK

It is the final nail in the coffin of the Indian justice system. The acquittal of the 32 persons named in the CBI chargesheet is not surprising and is as expected. It is high time those who wanted to build the India as desired by Mahatma Gandhi came forward and protested at every level
– MH Jawahirullah, MMK

