STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government hopeful of getting IGST arrears from the Centre soon

The GOM on IGST would send its recommendations to the GST Council to be taken up at the next meeting of the GOM on October 5.

Published: 01st October 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it is hopeful of getting its pending Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) dues from the Centre, to the tune of Rs 4,321 crore for 2017-18, at the earliest.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, deputed to handle GST issues, reiterated the state government's demand to the Centre to clear the IGST dues pending to the state soon during a video conference with Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi is the convener of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on IGST. It was agreed upon at the meeting that the pending dues for Tamil Nadu came to the tune of Rs 4,321 crore for 2017-18 and it would be finalised shortly.

The GOM on IGST would send its recommendations to the GST Council to be taken up at the next meeting of the GOM on October 5.

"As per the recommendation finalised at today's meeting, it is expected that Tamil Nadu would get its IGST dues from the Centre soon," an official release from Commercial Taxes Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGST Centre Tamil Nadu government
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp