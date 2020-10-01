TNSTC buses packed to the rafters as private ones stay off road in State

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as authorities are appealing to the public to maintain social distancing, people are forced to travel in crowed TNSTC buses, especially during rush hour. This is because private buses continue to stay off the roads as the owners are waiting for the government to meet their demands.

“Till the State government does not issue a separate SOP meeting our demands, it is not feasible for private buses to operate. Two cases in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, on the extension of the loan repayment moratorium period and the waiver from road tax too are being delayed,” said Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association president A Afzal.“How can we pay road tax for March to September, when we did not ply at all? Our families are struggling and the government is asking us to pay for something which we have not even used. Even worse, some officials are demanding fine,” a private bus owner, R Anbalagan said.

The owners also demanded that full occupancy must be allowed in buses against the 50 per cent currently allowed. Meanwhile, the TNSTC buses ply heavily crowded during rush hour. “I even noticed people travelling on footboards. Currently, very few trains operate and buses are the only pocket friendly option for inter-district travel. However, it is not possible for people to maintain social distancing on the vehicles and some passengers do not even were masks,” said M Aravind, a regular commuter.As of yet, there is no clear information from the government on meeting the private bus owners’ demands.