STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

52 remote locations across Tamil Nadu to get internet-connectivity soon: Minister Sengottaiyan

The school education minister reiterated that a decision on reopening schools in the State would be taken only once the spread of Covid-19 was contained in TN

Published: 02nd October 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister and AIADMK organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Friday said that the department was conducting a survey to identify locations in the State where infrastructure was required to boost Internet connectivity. Necessary steps were being taken to provide connectivity in remote villages so students could access online classes, he said.

Speaking to media persons here, the minister said that the department has so far identified 52 remote areas and hamlets in hilly regions across the State that do not have the infrastructure for Internet connectivity.

"We are conducting a survey to identify locations in which we need to set up the required infrastructure. All these areas would be connected once the study is done," he said.

Asked about when schools would reopen in the State, he reiterated that a decision would be taken only after the spread of the coronavirus is contained in Tamil Nadu. 

To a question on allegations that 14 private schools had charged full fees, Sengottaiyan said the Madras High Court ordered action against nine schools in the State.

He assured that school textbooks would be supplied as per the need and extra stock of books had already been distributed to all the Chief Educational Officers.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Internet connectivity Sengottaiyan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp