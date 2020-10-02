52 remote locations across Tamil Nadu to get internet-connectivity soon: Minister Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Friday said that the department was conducting a survey to identify locations in the State where infrastructure was required to boost Internet connectivity. Necessary steps were being taken to provide connectivity in remote villages so students could access online classes, he said.

Speaking to media persons here, the minister said that the department has so far identified 52 remote areas and hamlets in hilly regions across the State that do not have the infrastructure for Internet connectivity.

"We are conducting a survey to identify locations in which we need to set up the required infrastructure. All these areas would be connected once the study is done," he said.

Asked about when schools would reopen in the State, he reiterated that a decision would be taken only after the spread of the coronavirus is contained in Tamil Nadu.

To a question on allegations that 14 private schools had charged full fees, Sengottaiyan said the Madras High Court ordered action against nine schools in the State.

He assured that school textbooks would be supplied as per the need and extra stock of books had already been distributed to all the Chief Educational Officers.