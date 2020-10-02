AIADMK IT wing message creates ripples by giving wrong info

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the stalemate over the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK continued, a message posted by the party’s official twitter handle that party MLAs have been summoned to the headquarters on October 6, a day ahead of the announcement for CM candidate caused ripples for a few hours.

While many of the MLAs and senior functionaries told Express that they did not receive any message from the AIADMK headquarters to come to Chennai on October 6.

AIADMK headquarters also denied that they did not send any such invitation. However, the tweet posted by @AIADMKOfficial remained there for over three hours and later it was deleted without any explanation.

Party sources said it was the handiwork of a section of the IT wing and the tweet was put out as a message conveyed to another section of the party.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai called on Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at his residence held lengthy discussions and Law Minister CVe Shanmugam held an hour-long discussion with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence. Later, Panneerselvam left for Theni district by road. He is expected to return to Chennai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam met at Gandhi statue on Marina. Both reciprocated formal greetings and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, both leaders together paid homage to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy.

When asked whether it was possible to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate October 7, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said he could not assure that but would say that everything would come to an end in a smooth manner.