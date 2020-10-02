STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK held civic bodies hold grama sabha, pass resolutions against farm laws

Almost all the village panchayats, which were led by DMK men, held the event and passed resolutions demanding the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MLA EV Velu chairing a grama sabha meeting at Nachananthal village in Tiruvannamalai (Photos by Special Arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Several village panchayats held grama sabha meetings defying Tamil Nadu government’s order cancelling the event on Gandhi Jayanthi day to pass resolutions against the farm laws in Tiruvannamalai district.

Almost all the village panchayats, which were led by DMK men, held the event and passed resolutions demanding the Centre to repeal the farm laws and urging Tamil Nadu government to move an appropriate court on behalf of the farming community against these laws which the party described as anti-farmer.

In Tiruvannamalai, DMK district secretary and MLA EV Velu chaired a grama sabha meeting held at Nachananthal village.

Resolutions asking the Centre to repeal the farm laws and urging Tamil Nadu government to move a case in the relevant court against the laws were passed at the meeting.

Nachananthal village panchayat president PM Nataraj, Tiruvannamalai panchayat union chairperson Kalaivani Kalaimani and vice-chairman Ramanan were also present at the grama sabha meeting.

 “There is nothing in the resolutions to hurt anybody. The resolutions simply demanded Centre to repeal the laws and the State government to move a court against them on behalf of the farmers,” Velu told TNIE.

Similar resolutions were passed in several village panchayats where DMK men head the civic bodies.

Velu, who is a former minister, noted that the heads of the rural civic bodies, village panchayat, have been vested with the powers to convene any meeting in their body and decisions/resolutions taken in such meetings cannot even be overturned by courts.

When asked whether such resolutions are legally valid, Tiruvannamalai district collector KS Kandasamy said the matter has been discussed with legal experts.

“We are seeking legal opinion on the issue, and will see action can be initiated against those village panchayat presidents who had convened the meets and passed resolutions,” he told TNIE.

In Vellore, Durai Murugan, the party’s general secretary, attended an ‘unofficial’ grama sabha organised by his party at Vandranthangal village in Katpadi block in Vellore district. This grama sabha meeting had no legal validity as there are no elected civic bodies in Vellore district where the polls were not held due to district trifurcation.

He said that his party arranged the meeting because the government had cancelled the scheduled grama sabha meeting fearing passing of resolutions against the Centre’s farm laws.

“They cancelled the grama sabha meetings scheduled on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi. This is the first time that grama sabha meetings are cancelled on Gandhi Jayanthi day,” he flayed.

Durai Murugan, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, ridiculed the government asking whether it got enlightened on Covid virus threat only at 9 pm on Thursday.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Farm Laws Tamil Nadu government Grama Sabha
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp