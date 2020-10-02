STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK upset as Grama Sabha meets cancelled

So did the Collectors of Western districts including Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem, and Namakkal among others, and Northern districts of Vellore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai.

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin

By Express News Service

In a last-minute move, district collectors across the State issued orders cancelling the Grama Sabha meetings scheduled to be held on Friday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. While cancelling the meetings across 404 panchayats in Tiruchy, the Collector there cited Covid measures as the reason.

So did the Collectors of Western districts including Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem, and Namakkal among others, and Northern districts of Vellore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai.  Meanwhile, the DMK, which was planning to use the Grama Sabha meetings to create “awareness” about the ill-effects of the Centre’s farm legislations, has changed its plans.

On Thursday night, DMK chief MK Stalin urged his party’s panchayat presidents to meet people in their jurisdictions and explain the concerns they have with the farm legislations. Stalin also attacked the government for cancelling the Grama Sabha meetings at the eleventh hour. 

PM Kisan scam probe begins

Madurai: The CB-CID sleuths on Thursday opened an inquiry with 16 suspects of the PM Kisan scam. According to sources, 16,474 beneficiaries from 529 villages of 13 blocks in Madurai enrolled in the scheme from April 2020. The district administration, after the scam came to light, found that 11,135 were ineligible beneficiaries. “A inquiry is going on with persons of the Common Service Centres (CSC) and the department believe that a few agricultural officers also have a role in the scam,” an investigating officer said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
