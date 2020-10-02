Gandhi medal for 5 police personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will present Gandhi Adigal Police Medal to five police personnel in recognition of their outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. The medal, along with a cash award of Rs 40,000, will be presented on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2021.

The awardees are: T Magudeeswari, Inspector, Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Mount, South Zone, Greater Chennai Police; M Latha, Inspector, PEW, Musiri (presently Thuraiyur), Tiruchy district; N Selvaraju, Sub-Inspector, Central Investigation Unit, Salem Zone; S Shunmuganathan, Head Constable, Srivilliputtur Taluk Police Station, PEW, DSP Office, Virudhunagar district; and S Rajasekaran, Head Constable, Kilkodungallur Police Station, Central Investigation Unit, Tiruvannamalai district.