STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC advises Sivaganga police to take swift action on complaints

Published: 02nd October 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Closing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the inaction of Poolakurichi police of Sivaganga in registering a complaint raised by a villager, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court advised police to take swift action, especially in cases of cognizable offences.

A Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam further directed the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct periodical review meetings and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the litigant, advocate P Rathinam, victim S Senthil was severely beaten up by four persons on August 1, 2020. He suffered a fracture in his left hand. Though he gave a complaint to the police, no case was registered for several days.

The issue received wide media attention after former High Court judge A Selvam, who is a native of the Poolankurichi village, intervened and protested in front of the police station to register a case on the victim's complaint. Subsequently, the sub-inspector concerned was transferred and the new investigation officer registered a case. He also filed a charge sheet before the Thirupathur Judicial Magistrate, according to a status report by police.

Recording the said facts, the judges observed, "Fortunately, the victims got the support of a former High Court judge but not all victims get the same chance. Police personnel are the guardian of law and order. They should register cases and take swift action on complaints, especially in case of serious offences, so that the offenders do not escape the clutches of law."

However, the judges refused to grant compensation to the victim, saying that the same ought to be decided by the trial court at the end of the trial.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp