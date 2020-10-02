STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Law to curb organised crimes coming up soon: TN

The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu Control of Organised Crime Act draft is ready.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu Control of Organised Crime Act draft is ready. State DGP, in his reply, also said that the expert committee that drafted it has already sent it to the State for approval. The court, during the previous hearing, raised queries on such laws enacted in other States to enable police to deal with organised criminals and paid killers effectively.

The two-member bench of justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan raised queries on a plea challenging the detention of a person under Goondas Act for his involvement in a gang war resulting in the death of a person. Citing the killing of police constable Subramanian in a bomb attack, the bench expressed concern on the rising attacks against the police by rowdies.

The court suo motu impleaded the DGP, Tamil Nadu Government, and Union Ministry of Home Affairs to explain as to why it should not form a special wing of police, headed by an officer in the rank of DGP, to contain organised criminals and gangsters by providing them with special training to investigate such cases effectively. The bench, recording the submissions made by public prosecutor, directed the DGP to file a detailed report and adjourned the plea for hearing to next week.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Organised Crime Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp