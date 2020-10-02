Law to curb organised crimes coming up soon: TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu Control of Organised Crime Act draft is ready. State DGP, in his reply, also said that the expert committee that drafted it has already sent it to the State for approval. The court, during the previous hearing, raised queries on such laws enacted in other States to enable police to deal with organised criminals and paid killers effectively.

The two-member bench of justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan raised queries on a plea challenging the detention of a person under Goondas Act for his involvement in a gang war resulting in the death of a person. Citing the killing of police constable Subramanian in a bomb attack, the bench expressed concern on the rising attacks against the police by rowdies.

The court suo motu impleaded the DGP, Tamil Nadu Government, and Union Ministry of Home Affairs to explain as to why it should not form a special wing of police, headed by an officer in the rank of DGP, to contain organised criminals and gangsters by providing them with special training to investigate such cases effectively. The bench, recording the submissions made by public prosecutor, directed the DGP to file a detailed report and adjourned the plea for hearing to next week.