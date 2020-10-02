STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Migrant labour's rape: Madras HC calls for safety measures

The 22-year-old woman from Assam, was allegedly gang raped on Monday, and four men in connection to the case were arrested the following day.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Police teams are on the lookout for others. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that migrants coming to work are becoming victims of sexual assault, a division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police (Western Zone) to expedite investigation into the rape case of a migrant woman labourer near Tirupur. Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan orally made the observation, while hearing a plea seeking better facilities to the migrant population.

The 22-year-old woman from Assam, was allegedly gang raped on Monday, and four men in connection to the case were arrested the following day. The prime suspect, one among the arrested, befriended the victim, and asked her to come to Kallimedu village promising to get her a better job, the police had said, adding that she was raped by six men and robbed, after she reached the spot.

Justice Kirubakaran observed, “India, considered to be a spiritual land, is soon becoming a rapist land. Every 15 minutes, a woman is being raped”. The bench also commented on the rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh, and said there was no security for women in the country. While directing the IG to do a proper investigation on the entire Tirupur incident, the judge also asked the victim to be provided with proper compensation.

The court, during the previous hearing, had directed the Central government’s counsel to file a detailed report on the number of labourers who had died on their way to native states. The bench added that migrants were not provided with proper wages for the amount of work they were being made to do by their employers.

The judge further said that the Centre should have approached all states to collect those details, and wondered how could the union government make statements in the Parliament saying there was no data on the migrant exodus. The counsel however, sought more time to file the report. Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the plea.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court sexual assault Migrant labours
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp