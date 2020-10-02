STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police Inspector, others booked for assaulting doctors, nurses at Puducherry govt hospital

The incident happened at around 6 p.m on Thursday and following protests in the hospital with health workers striking work and resorting to protest, an FIR was filed the next day.

Published: 02nd October 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Protest by Health workers led to the filing of FIR at 1.10 a.m on Friday.

Protest by Health workers led to the filing of FIR at 1.10 a.m on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The upholders of the law seem to have turned law breakers with  an Inspector of Police along with others allegedly  assaulting  and intimidating  doctors and nurses at Indira Gandhi Government General hospital and Post Graduate Institute after the death of his father on Thursday.

Based on a complaint from the Medical Superintendent of the hospital S Vasudevan, an FIR has been registered against the Inspector P Shanmuga Sundaram and others under Section 143 (unlawful assembly), Section 294 (b) (obscene acts or  words in public place) Section 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), IPC 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC 356 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person) read with 149 IPC in Grand Bazar police station.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m on Thursday and following protests in the hospital with health workers striking work and resorting to protest,  the FIR was registered at around 1.10 a.m on Friday.

According to hospital sources, Shanmugha sundaram’s father Pakkirisamy (80) was admitted in the hospital and was treated  for Necrotising Fasciitis, Decubitus, ulcer and Septicemia in the ICU.

On improvement of his condition a little, he was brought to the Special ward and was being treated there.

However his condition deteriorated again and he expired. While the ECG on the patient was being done for a confirmation of death, Shanmugham wanted the patient to be taken to ICU.

Following this Shanmugha Sundaram and 10 other attendants approximately manhandled the doctors and nursing staff at around 6 p.m.

Dr Vasudevan in his complaint to the police reported that the accused persons have assaulted the doctors and verbally abused using unparliamentary words and intimidated the staff nurses using the metal instruments present in the vicinity and eventually tore the uniform of the female nursing officer who was on duty.

Shanmugha sundaram was primarily in the onslaught and others followed suit, he said. Another doctor was threatened, man-handled and chased by the group from the third floor to the ground floor.

The constable in the outpost who was called to safeguard the health personnel could only watch the entire scene as he was also pushed aside by the group.  

The mobile phones of health workers who were recording the incidents were confiscated by the group.

The hospital staff gathered and took to protest demanding action against the Inspector and others and security at work.

Health Authorities who were informed came to the hospital , followed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Prateekha Godara. Only after registration of the FIR was the protest withdrawn.

In between a group of persons identifying themselves to be advocates of Shanmughasundaram tried to prevent the registration of FIR by stating that no medical negligence complaint would be filed and the body of the deceased be released.  

Hospital authorities said that they are open to postmortem to ascertain the cause of death to rule out medical negligence.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry hospital
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp