Rs 303.70 crore spent for RTE students in private schools: TN govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu school education department has informed the Madras High Court that a total of Rs 303.70 crores has been disbursed to private unaided schools towards the fees for the students admitted under the Right to Education Act in the academic year of 2018-19. The department also submitted that for 2019-20, the process to disperse the funds has been initiated.

The School education department Deputy Secretary K Jeyalalitha submitted the details in response to a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary Matriculation Higher Secondary Schools Association.

The association had sought to refix the fee allocated for children admitted under the RTE Act and also to expedite the payment of the pending fees.

According to the petitioner, the Tamil Nadu government has reduced the per-child expenditure, which forms the base for calculating the RTE admission reimbursement for private schools, from around Rs 25,000 in 2016-17 to just around Rs 11,000 in 2017-18.

According to the RTE rules, the State government would fix the per-child expenditure for each class, which would be the maximum amount that the government would reimburse the private school for a student who got admitted under the RTE Act. In a government order dated June 27, 2017, the School Education department fixed per child expenditure for the 2016-17 academic year, which was comparatively less than the previous years.

The department in its submissions also said that after the court intervention the pending payments of Rs 43 crore during the 2018-19 period was also reimbursed to the private unaided schools. For the 2019-20 academic year, the department is to calculate the amount to be reimbursed for each school and the process has already been initiated.

The claim forms received from each have already been handed over to the department from the chief education officers of each of the districts and they will be soon processed.

The submissions were made before Justice Anand Venkatesh who was hearing the plea pertaining to RTE disbursement moved by the association.

The court recording the submissions made by the department adjourned the plea to four weeks for further hearing.