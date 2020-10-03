16th Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot held

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian on Friday inaugurated the 16th Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot organised by SASTRA law school through video conference. The judge also launched the C Natarajan Chair for Legal Studies at SASTRA and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. “Mahatma Gandhi had unique qualities”, he said adding “though he (Gandhi) was a lawyer he never encouraged litigation.

Though he was a devout Hindu, he was absolutely secular”, Ramasubramanian said. Paying rich tribute to Nani Palkhivala, he recalled the famous copyright infringement case before the Madras High Court in which Nani Palkhivala argued as second defendant and as witness.

Also, he recalled the contributions of C Natarajan who shaped the contours of complicated tax jurisprudence. Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India who spoke at the inauguration, appealed to students of law and practising professionals to live law and not merely practice it.

The C Natarajan Chair for Legal Studies has been instituted by the additional Solicitor General and senior advocate N Venkataraman in memory of his professional guru. “The Chair will endeavour to conduct periodic events on emerging contours of both general and specific law to enrich advocacy skills and professional values in SASTRA law graduates” said S Vaidhyasubramanaim, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA. The Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot will see the participation of students from 16 leading law schools all over the country.