CM candidate buzz: All eyes on October 7

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the date for announcement of the ruling AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections draws closer, frenzied activity is being witnessed across various levels.

On Friday, a tweet was sent out from the party’s official Twitter handle – summoning its MLAs to the headquarters on October 6, a day before the official announcement, but was deleted after three hours. Sources said the message could have been sent by a section of the IT wing.

While many legislators told TNIE that they had not received any communication from the party about a meeting on October 6, the party headquarters also denied such a development. However, the social media development did not leave much of an impact, considering that both the leaders – Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam – met near the Gandhi statue on Marina earlier in the day.        

They paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and also paid homage to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy. Later, former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, met Panneerselvam at his Chennai residence and is believed to have held a lengthy discussion, after which the Deputy Chief Minister left for Theni by road. He is expected to return to Chennai on Monday.

Meanwhile, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam called on the Chief Minister and had an hour-long discussion.
Meanwhile in Madurai, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam would jointly announce the party’s CM candidate on October 7. “Do not pay heed to individual opinions.

There is no confusion or controversy in the party in choosing the CM candidate,” he said. Addressing the duo as “Rama-Lakshmana brothers”, Udhayakumar said that under their leadership, the AIADMK would save the State from nepotism and land mafia.

Minister RB Udhayakumar said both the leaders would jointly announce the CM candidate on Oct 7, and said there was no confusion or controversy in the party in choosing the CM candidate

