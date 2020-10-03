Coimbatore: Another home-alone elderly man murdered

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two days after a home-alone elderly woman was murdered, an octogenarian, who was also alone at his house near Singanallur was found strangled to death with a wire on Friday. Sources said that after strangling the man, the killers ransacked his house before decamping with valuables and a car that was parked in the compound.

The deceased has been identified as S Krishnasamy (85), a businessman from Tiruchy road near Kulatheri in Singanallur. Police said that the man was staying alone in the house as his wife and son had died and his daughter had moved to Canada recently.

The neighbours, who found Krishnasamy lying dead inside the house, alerted Singanallur police. Forensic science experts and dog squad were deployed at the spot to lift fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene. Police sent the man’s body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem examination.

After visiting the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) ES Uma formed two special teams to nab the perpetrators. Following her directives, a team of police personnel questioned the neighbours, relatives and family members of the octogenarian. “Another team has been going through the CCTV footage in the area,” sources added.