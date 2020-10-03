STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Another home-alone elderly man murdered

Two days after a home-alone elderly woman was murdered, an octogenarian, who was also alone at his house near Singanallur was found strangled to death with a wire on Friday.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image for representation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two days after a home-alone elderly woman was murdered, an octogenarian, who was also alone at his house near Singanallur was found strangled to death with a wire on Friday. Sources said that after strangling the man, the killers ransacked his house before decamping with valuables and a car that was parked in the compound.

The deceased has been identified as S Krishnasamy (85), a businessman from Tiruchy road near Kulatheri in Singanallur. Police said that the man was staying alone in the house as his wife and son had died and his daughter had moved to Canada recently.

The neighbours, who found Krishnasamy lying dead inside the house, alerted Singanallur police. Forensic science experts and dog squad were deployed at the spot to lift fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene. Police sent the man’s body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem examination. 

After visiting the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) ES Uma formed two special teams to nab the perpetrators. Following her directives, a team of police personnel questioned the neighbours, relatives and family members of the octogenarian. “Another team has been going through the CCTV footage in the area,” sources added.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp