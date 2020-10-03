STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durai Murugan hints at realignment in DMK alliance ahead of polls

“It is common for political parties to leave one alliance and join another over issues of seat sharing and constituency allocation. Some may leave our alliance, and some others may come to us.

DMK leader Durai Murugan

DMK leader Durai Murugan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK general secretary Durai Murugan has hinted of possible realignment in DMK alliance ahead of next year’s polls for the State Assembly. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the veteran politician said such a phenomenon is common during election season as disgruntled parties switch sides over disagreement in seat-sharing or constituency allocation.

“It is common for political parties to leave one alliance and join another over issues of seat sharing and constituency allocation. Some may leave our alliance, and some others may come to us. It is normal,” said Durai Murugan.

While Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan had recently said that his party and Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cannot be in the same alliance, the senior DMK leader’s comments have renewed expectations of a change in alliance before the Assembly elections.

“Only when withdrawal of nomination papers closes, we will come to know who is with whom,” Durai Murugan said. Referring to the rolling out of One Nation One Ration Card scheme, he warned that it will affect the southern states.

“They (BJP) think they haven’t got much stake in southern states, so they roll out such schemes thinking that only the southern states will be hit,” Durai Murugan told reporters. Implementing programmes such as one ration card and one language will ‘uproot’ the fundamentals of democracy, he warned.

DMK urges teaching aspirants to give up protest
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the teaching aspirants, who cleared their TET seven years ago and urged the government to extend the validity of the certificate for life, to give up their protest. He assured that their demands would be fulfilled when the DMK formed government. His request came following the arrest of hundreds of teaching aspirants in Dharmapuri when they staged a protest with their demand.

State politicos condemn NCERT for conducting quiz about Gandhi only in Hindi and English
Chennai: Leaders of various political leaders condemned the NCERT for conducting a quiz about Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary only in English and Hindi. DMK president MK Stalin on Friday condemned the invitation of the online quiz conducted without Tamil as an option and urged the chief minister to take steps for preventing such initiatives to impose Hindi on the students of Tamil Nadu. Besides, PMK founder S Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned invitation. It’s purely an effort of Hindi imposition by the NCERT, said Ramadoss.

