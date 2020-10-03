EPS, OPS pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, K Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and many State Ministers paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday. They gathered at the late leader’s statue on Marina and paid homage to his portrait.

Later, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paid their respects to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy. Information Minister Kadambur Raju paid homage to Kamaraj at his memorial house in T Nagar.