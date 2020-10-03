STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl with congenital disabilities got timely help from Collector

Published: 03rd October 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: When S Shaini, a 15-year-old girl was born, she was diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy. A disability caused by a rare deficiency of a protein called Merocin, muscular dystrophy leads to muscle weakness, and thus, challenging her mobility. With the family finding her in the dire straits, collector S A Raman helped her and recommended her for the national award for her outstanding creativity in drawing, singing and other extracurricular activities.

A resident of Koneripatti near Tammampattti in the district, Shaini, is a differently-abled child with her lower and upper limb immobile. She also suffers from ulcers on her hands and toes. Shaini uses her knee to walk around but most of her daily chores are taken care of by her mother.

Shaini, who wanted to do things on her own, sent a message to the collector on September 30, seeking a two-wheeler for mobility. In the message, she mentioned that her parents were separated and she and her mother were living with her grandfather.

Saying that she is grown up now, Shaini, said that her mother was no more able to carry her to the hospital or any place. She requested the collector to provide two-wheeler, as it will be a great help for her, she added in the message.

Collector after receiving the message instructed District Differently Able Welfare Officer (DDAWO) YD Srinath to go to her home and inquire about her needs. The collector who spoke to the girl later assured to arrange a two-wheeler at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an Attur based Rasi Seeds company told the collector that they are ready to sponsor the two-wheeler for the girl. On Thursday evening, collector went to Attur along with Rasi Seeds company chairman Ramasamy and handed over a new two-wheeler worth `76,000 to Shaini.

The girl's happiness saw no bound when the Raman handed her over the two-wheeler.
Appreciating the girl efforts to learn to read newspaper even though she is not going to school, collector said that the girl has excellent talent in singing and drawing. Through the DDAW office's we recommended the Union Government to honour her with a national award
for outstanding creative child with disabilities. She also got a prize in a drawing competition at the world disability day celebrations last year, added Raman.

