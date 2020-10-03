HC issues directions to State to avoid pendency of online patta transfer applications

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Granting six months time to the government to dispose of pending Online Patta Transfer (OPT) applications, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued a series of directions to the State government to avoid such pendency in future.

After the High Court Bench through its order dated August 19, 2020, cracked its whip on the government for keeping over 7.86 lakh OPT applications (involving and not involving subdivision) pending for several years, the authorities managed to dispose of more than 1.6 lakh applications involving sub-divisions (ISD) and 1.4 lakh applications not involving subdivisions (NISD) in just one month. They sought six months time to complete the remaining.

Granting the said time, Justice D Krishnakumar, to ensure that such pendency does not continue in future, directed all Tahsildars to file monthly reports to their district collectors regarding officials who cause delay in disposal of patta transfer applications so that the collector can call for an explanation and initiate action if required.

He also directed the Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA) to issue circular to all officials concerned to comply with the said directions. The Director of Survey and Settlement was also told to conduct periodical review meetings and file report to the CLA. Earlier, the CLA told the court that the disposal of OPT applications of NISD category will become completely automated by November 30.

The order was passed while disposing of a batch of petitions filed over several issues in patta transfer.