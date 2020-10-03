STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Remark by AIADMK's Vellamandi Natarajan on ministers being summoned to Chennai stirs controversy

Natarajan's statement came in the backdrop of the announcement by the AIADMK that the CM candidate for the 2021 assembly polls would be named by the party leadership after discussions on October 7

Published: 03rd October 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

CM Edappadi Palaniswami has ordered all AIADMK ministers to be present in Chennai from October 5-7, said Natarajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A remark by Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan sparked controversy in Tiruchy district on Saturday after he informed the media that the Chief Minister has ordered all AIADMK ministers to be present in Chennai from October 5-7.

Natarajan's statement came in the backdrop of the announcement by the AIADMK earlier this week that the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 state assembly elections would be named by the party leadership after discussions on October 7.

Talking to reporters about the CM candidate announcement on Saturday morning, Natarajan said, "The Chief Minister had already informed all the ministers to be present in Chennai on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday." The ambiguity grew after the minister pleaded with the media to avoid further questioning till October 7.

Interestingly, the AIADMK IT wing handle had tweeted saying all MLAs have been asked to be present in Chennai before deleting it immediately. In the deleted tweet, the party's official handle posted that all the MLAs have been summoned to the headquarters on October 6, a day ahead of the CM announcement.

With his comment going viral, Natarajan convened a press meet and clarified that he was not referring to the CM candidate announcement on October 7.

"During the start of the pandemic, the Chief Minister asked all ministers to work from government offices in Chennai to improve the morale of the public. When I made the reference to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, it was about working from the Chennai office and not related to the CM candidate announcement. I had not mentioned any date till now and no order demanding our presence has been issued till now," said Natarajan.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellamandi N Natarajan Tiruchy AIADMK
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp