Renovated Shenbagathope dam in Tiruvannamalai all set to be operational

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The repair and renovation works, particularly the replacing of the faulty shutters in Shenbagathope dam located near Polur in Tiruvannamalai district, is nearing completion. A technical team is expected to inspect the reservoir in a week’s time.

The repair and renovation works were started in January this year after the State government allotted funds. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a pause in the works, however, it was expedited once the lockdown norms were eased.

“We have been expediting the repair works. They will be completed in ten days,” said a top officer of the Water Resources Organisation, attached to PWD.

He informed that a technical team is likely to visit in a week’s time before bringing the reservoir into operation.

“The technical team is expected to visit the dam site in a week. After the inspection is completed, the dam will come into operation,” the officer said.

With a storage capacity of 287 mcft, the reservoir had been lying idle since the construction works were completed in 2007. The faulty shutters did not stand the test of heavy flooding in 2012. The dam construction itself was caught in controversies after deficiencies and instability of iron and masonry structures were found.

Farmer organisations and political parties were fighting for the revival of the dam with AIAMDK MLA V Panneerselvam going to the extent of threatening to stage protests last year if funds were not allotted immediately.

As a consequence, the government released funds in two phases for shutter replacement works and improving the infrastructure in the dam site.

The erection of all the seven shutters has been completed and painting works are going on now.

The officer hoped that water can be stored during the northeast monsoon. “We hope the reservoir will be ready for storing water during the upcoming northeast monsoon.”

If it becomes operational, it will help swell 48 tanks spread across Polur, Arni, Vandavasi, and Cheyyar taluks in Tiruvannamalai district and Arcot taluk in neighbouring Ranipet district. An area of 7,500 acres will get an irrigation facility.