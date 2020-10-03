STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seizure of weapons up in TN, shows NCRB data

NCRB data reveals that 167 weapons were seized in 2018, while the figure jumped to 291 in 2019; country-made guns constituted majority of these seizures

Published: 03rd October 2020 04:06 AM

Seizure of more weapons ensured that their distribution was prevented | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of weapons seized in the State in 2019 was considerably higher than that in 2018, according to the NCRB data. While 167 weapons were seized in 2018, the figure jumped to 291 in 2019. Country-made guns constitute a considerable number of these seizures, revealed the data. 

In September last year, Salem police spotted a man with a gunny bag who began to flee on seeing the men in khaki. Police nabbed him and further probe led them to busting an illegal gun manufacturing unit near Dharmapuri. Several guns were seized from the spot.

“The police seized many more country-made and illegal guns in 2019 than previous years, after the Madras High Court observed that the police should keep in check the gun culture in the State. Tamil Nadu cannot be called a ‘gun state’ because when compared to other states we prevent and detect crimes better,” a senior police officer attached to the Intelligence section said.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said that the number of seized weapons were high because the police in many instances prevented the distribution of the weapons. “We keep a check on people procuring raw materials for manufacturing guns, like gunpowder or iron rods,” he added.

HC warns of ‘gun culture’
In August this year, the Madras High Court had cautioned that ‘gun culture’ slowly raising its ugly head in Tamil Nadu. The HC bench, consisting of  Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice VM Velumani had said that unlicensed guns are being  brought to TN from northern States like Jharkhand and Bihar and are used by goondas and contract killers. The court also directed the State government to take measures to control the proliferation of illegal firearms to the State

