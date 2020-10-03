TN man tastes success with Drum Chapati

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The aroma of chapatis would draw one to V Agrakaram village as one travels around Veppur in Perambalur district. Freshly cooked on a drum, the chapatis have created a buzz in Perambalur and are giving the Chinese cuisines tough competition.

C Varadhan (45), the man behind the Drum Chapatis, tried his hand at the business as farming was not viable anymore, Varadhan used to cultivate on leased land for over eight years. But he did not get enough returns. He then worked as gardener in the Middle East for several years where he was paid a paltry sum as wage.

“I worked on and off in Abu Dhabi for 25 years but did not earn much. There was no savings. I came back and looked for work all around. Returning to farming was not a choice given my history of failure. I then remembered the ‘Drum Chapati’ from my Abu Dhabi days. I tried it a few times and learned to do it well. I used to cook for myself in Abu Dhabi to save money so I knew something about cooking.

I tried the drum chapati, and it was a hit in no time,” Varadhan told TNIE. His phone keeps ringing all the time as customers keep calling to place orders. A piece of Drum Chapati costs Rs 50 and is served with dal. People from several villages including Vayalapadi, Valikandapuram, Palayam and Vadagalur flock to V Agrakaram for the chapatis, Motorists take a detour to visit his shop for the chapatis.

“I come from a poor family. Neither farming nor working abroad helped me take good care of my family. Life teaches many things to many people, I am fortunate it taught me how to make good Drum Chapatis,” Varadhan said.

“After returning from Abu Dhabi, I saw many people trying Chinese food in many places and other new items. I realized that people are always ready to try something new when it comes to food. More than 150 people buy chapatis a day. I am glad I can give them something new and also earn enough to live a decent life.”