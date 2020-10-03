STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man tastes success with Drum Chapati

The aroma of chapatis would draw one to V Agrakaram village as one travels around Veppur in Perambalur district.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Varadhan from Perambalur learnt to cook Drum Chapati in Abu Dhabi, where he had worked for around 25 years | express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The aroma of chapatis would draw one to V Agrakaram village as one travels around Veppur in Perambalur district. Freshly cooked on a drum, the chapatis have created a buzz in Perambalur and are giving the Chinese cuisines tough competition.

C Varadhan (45), the man behind the Drum Chapatis, tried his hand at the business as farming was not viable anymore, Varadhan used to cultivate on leased land for over eight years. But he did not get enough returns.  He then worked as gardener in the Middle East for several years where he was paid a paltry sum as wage.

“I worked on and off in Abu Dhabi for 25 years but did not earn much. There was no savings. I came back and looked for work all around. Returning to farming was not a choice given my history of failure. I then remembered the ‘Drum Chapati’ from my Abu Dhabi days. I tried it a few times and learned to do it well. I used to cook for myself in Abu Dhabi to save money so I knew something about cooking.

I tried the drum chapati, and it was a hit in no time,” Varadhan told TNIE. His phone keeps ringing all the time as customers keep calling to place orders. A piece of Drum Chapati costs Rs 50 and is served with dal. People from several  villages including Vayalapadi, Valikandapuram, Palayam and Vadagalur flock to V Agrakaram for the chapatis, Motorists take a detour to visit his shop for the chapatis.

“I come from a poor family. Neither farming nor working abroad helped me take good care of my family. Life teaches many things to many people, I am fortunate it taught me how to make good Drum Chapatis,” Varadhan said.

“After returning from Abu Dhabi, I saw many people trying Chinese food in many places and other new items. I realized that people are always ready to try something new when it comes to food. More than 150 people buy chapatis a day. I am glad I can give them something new and also earn enough to live a decent life.”

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drum Chapati
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp