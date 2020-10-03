STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two youth arrested for illegally manufacturing country-made guns in Tamil Nadu

Police inspector of Ganesh Nagar Police station, Alagammal, said that they got a tip off that these two youngsters were manufacturing country made guns.

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Two youths, who used YouTube to illegally manufacture country-made guns, were arrested on Saturday in Pudukkottai.

The police caught them red-handed from Udayaneri colony on Saturday, while they went to bust an illegal alcohol racket. They found ammunition required for making guns in the house.  

19-year-old Sivakumar and 21-year-old Marimuthu were arrested by the Ganesh Nagar Police station.

Police inspector of Ganesh Nagar Police station, Alagammal, said that they got a tip off that these two youngsters were manufacturing country made guns. They allegedly saw youtube videos and started manufacturing these guns.

They even bought a gun, said Alagammal.

"They worked out of an empty house in Udayaneri colony. Both of them are unemployed. They started watching youtube videos and did their manufacturing accordingly. We have arrested them under the Arms Act, 1959," said the Inspector.

Both have been sent to remand in Thirumayam Jail.

