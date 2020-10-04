STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘All ministers meeting in Chennai to discuss Covid control measures’

As the comment went viral, he within hours convened a press meet and clarified that his remarks were about Covid containment measures.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The AIADMK executive committee meet was held in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the AIADMK claimed that there was no bickering among senior leaders over the CM candidate issue, a remark by Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan on Saturday set off speculation in political circles. Addressing media personnel earlier in the day, Natarajan said the CM had instructed all ministers to be present in Chennai from Monday to Wednesday (October 5 to 7).

“The CM has informed all ministers to be present in Chennai on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Based on that order, we will be present only in Chennai,” he said. When pressed for details, Natarajan requested media personnel to spare him further questions till October 7.

As the comment went viral, he within hours convened a press meet and clarified that his remarks were about Covid containment measures. “The CM during the start of the pandemic instructed all ministers to work from Chennai to boost morale of public.

When I made the reference, it was about working from Chennai and not related to the CM candidate announcement. I had not mentioned any date and no order demanding our presence has been issued yet,” he clarified. It may be recalled that the AIADMK recently put out a tweet that all the MLAs were to be present in Chennai on October 6. The tweet was deleted immediately.

CM orders water release from dam
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered the release of water from Periyar dam for irrigation of lands through PT Rajan Canal and Thanthai Periyar Canal in Theni district from October 7. Not more than 1,037 cusecs of water will be released per day for 120 days, and this will benefit 5,146 acres of land in Theni and Uthamapalayam taluks.

CM grants Rs 3L aid to kin of 14 electrocuted
Chennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted a solatium of  Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the families of 14 persons, who died of electrocution in the recent past in various parts of the State.

