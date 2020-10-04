Book your slot to enter the world of letters

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Reading maketh a full man; conference a ready man; and writing an exact man…

— Francis Bacon

The bookshelves that dot the streets around Corporation Middle School in Piratiyur have a ‘future-perfect’ story to tell. Aimed at catching the students young, the street libraries, a brainchild of the Block Educational Officer of Manikandam, are helping more and more children foray into the world of letters.

The BEO of Manikandam, Maruthanayagam, has the Coronavirus- induced lockdown to thank for, as it is during the pandemic that he chanced upon the fact that the children have very little avenues to utilise their time productively. “Even after the lockdown, the street libraries will help keep the students positively engaged in their formative years,” he said, adding that children apart, the grown-ups too could make use of the libraries during their leisure.

No matter child or adult, anyone could pick a book from the street library free of cost and return it when he is done with it. “Those who take books have to just sign on a register in the custody of the school child, manning the library,” Maruthunayagam said. There are around six book shelves aka street libraries around the corporation school, with each having not less than 50 books belonging to various genres — fiction, self-help, education and the like.

The corporation school students who are in charge of the library are mostly residents of the locality and they take help from the teachers to organise or add books in their shelves. R Barathi, a class 8 student, who is in charge of a street library on East Street near the school, is busy stamping seals on books. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “I will enter the name of those whom I lend book to, and when they return it, I will enter the date and time in the log. In the night, I take all the books to my home and rearrange them on the shelves on the street in the morning.

K Jayalakshmi, my junior in my school, helps me with my work.” Headmistress of the corporation school, K Asha Devi, said that though the libraries are managed by her students, they are open for everyone. She said that in order to encourage the students to read more, they organise monthly events like storytelling, discussions and the like.

Backing Asha wholeheartedly is assistant headmaster of the school, Ramesh Kumar, who pointed out that many are coming forward to donate books. “Sponsors are also coming in and are handing over prizes to the winners of the events,” he said. Speaking about the popularity of the libraries, the in-charges said that many have started reading books enthusiastically and the initiative is set become a success. “Even some adults have signed up and are carrying books with them to their work places,” they said. Meanwhile, Maruthanayagam has no intention to stop here. He is bent upon establishing the libraries near all government schools in his block, as he believes it would help ‘maketh an exact man’.

