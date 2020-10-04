Choice filling for engg counselling begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Choice filling for special reservation category in online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions began on Saturday. Applicants have been advised to fill in most number of choices in order to better the chance of getting a seat of their choice.

The special reservation category includes applicants under sports, wards of ex-servicemen and disabled persons quota. The initial fee payment towards the counselling was allowed on Thursday and Friday, while the choice filling started on Saturday. The tentative allotment shall be made available to candidates for confirmation on Monday, followed by the release of provisional allotment on Tuesday.