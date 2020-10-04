Collectors can open more DPCs for paddy: Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Kamaraj on Saturday announced that District Collectors can permit more Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) for paddy wherever necessary and that farmers have been given enhanced Minimum Support Price for paddy from October 1.

In a statement here, the minister said till now, 591 Direct Procurement Centres have been opened in Tamil Nadu for procuring paddy from farmers. From October 1, fine and ordinary varieties of paddy are being procured at Rs 1,958 and Rs 1,918 per quintal respectively. This includes incentives from the State government – Rs 70 per quintal for fine variety and Rs 50 per ordinary variety.

Kamaraj said all technical changes have been carried out in the electronic equipment in the DPCs to provide the enhanced prices to the farmers from October 1. Since October 2 was a government holiday, paddy was not procured. Starting Saturday, paddy is being procured in all DPCs, and on Sunday (October 4), all DPCs will procure paddy.

The Minister recalled that during the harvest season of 2019-20, which ended on September 30, as many as 2,135 Direct Procurement Centres were opened, and 32.41 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured by paying Rs 6,130 crore including the incentive. This is the highest quantum of procurement in the history of Tamil Nadu. From this, 5,85,241 farmers have been benefitted.