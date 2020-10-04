Tribal man, daughter murdered over drunken brawl?

N Shyamsundar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Police arrested a 24-year-old youth after a tribal man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead in a pool of blood at a farm in Rangappan Kottai village near Veppankuppam in Vellore district. According to the police, R Ponnusamy (50) from Kanchiputhur village in Jarthankollai, a tribal hamlet located in Jawadhu Hills, was employed as a watchman for the land owned by one Ansubai. He had a seven-year-old daughter P Deepa.

For over 25 years, Ponnusamy had been guarding the land located at Rangappan Kollai village. On October 3 (Saturday), Chinnappa Manthiri, the lessee of the land, had gone there in the morning and found both Ponnusamy and Deepa dead in a pool of blood, the police sources said. On information, Veppankuppam police rushed to the spot.

Police found that the deceased duo had been brutally assaulted using a sharp object and had sustained injuries on neck, ear, and hands. Police officials and personnel went to the crime spot and held an inquiry. As part of the investigation, police also pressed a sniffer dog into service.

After one of Annadurai’s sons, Rajendiran, lodged a complaint, two special teams were formed and they soon arrested a 24-year-old relative of the deceased, Annadurai. The investigation revealed that Annandurai was drinking with Ponnusamy on Friday night when a quarrel broke out between the two, ending in Annadurai assaulting Ponnusamy with a knife. When Deepa intervened, she too was killed by Annadurai, police sources said. The victims’ bodies were sent to Government Vellore Medical College hospital.