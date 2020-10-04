STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth make guns with YouTube ‘help’

Published: 04th October 2020 03:52 AM

Gun

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Two youths from Pudukkottai were arrested on Saturday for illegally making country-made guns after watching You- Tube videos. Based on a tip-off about illegal alcohol racket, the police were on their way to nab the accused, when they caught two youth red-handed while they were making country-made guns in a house in Udayaneri Colony.

The duo was identified as Sivakumar (19) and Marimuthu (21). The police also found ammunition required for making the guns. Police inspector of Ganesh Nagar Police station Alagammal said that they received a tip-off about two youth manufacturing country-made guns and acted on it. “They worked out in an empty house in Udayaneri Colony.

Both of them are unemployed. They started watching You- Tube videos and learnt to manufacture it themselves. We have arrested them under the Arms Act, 1959,” she said and added that they also bought a gun. Both of them have been remanded to Thirumayam Jail.

